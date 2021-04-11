Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 10,367 Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 65,649 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 987,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 45,210 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

DGICA stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $461.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.50 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 75,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $1,113,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,342,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,588,976.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGICA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA).

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.