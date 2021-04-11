Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,484 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFBC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 44,194 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,003.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $24.68 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.24.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.