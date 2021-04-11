Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $14,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 542.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 66,181 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 25,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX opened at $46.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.