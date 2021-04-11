Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Director Sells $15,840.00 in Stock

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Director Ronald L. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $15,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $17.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

