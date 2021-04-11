David M. Cole Sells 5,100 Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David M. Cole sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total value of C$21,069.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,462,673 shares in the company, valued at C$10,173,804.55.

David M. Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, David M. Cole sold 3,700 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$15,360.18.

On Monday, April 5th, David M. Cole sold 3,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.18, for a total value of C$12,553.20.

EMX opened at C$4.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a current ratio of 14.31 and a quick ratio of 13.90. EMX Royalty Co. has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$4.83. The firm has a market cap of C$339.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56.

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.

