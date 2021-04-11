Insider Selling: Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $31,860.00.

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

