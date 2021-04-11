Insider Selling: Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Insider Sells $39,449.72 in Stock

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $39,449.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Robert Uger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 8th, Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $36,861.06.
- On Monday, January 11th, Robert Uger sold 584 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $8,876.80.
TRIL stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $20.96.
A number of brokerages have commented on TRIL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.
Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile
Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.