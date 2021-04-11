Insider Selling: Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Insider Sells $39,449.72 in Stock

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $39,449.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Uger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $36,861.06.

On Monday, January 11th, Robert Uger sold 584 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $8,876.80.

TRIL stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,600 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,200 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 573,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,378,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRIL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

