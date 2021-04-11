Lisa A. Mango Sells 1,098 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $46,148.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,567.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lisa A. Mango also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

On Thursday, January 14th, Lisa A. Mango sold 58,326 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,421,695.52.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ONEM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after acquiring an additional 34,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.