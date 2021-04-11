1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Sells $46,148.94 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $46,148.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,567.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lisa A. Mango also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Lisa A. Mango sold 58,326 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,421,695.52.

ONEM opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.60 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 559.6% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

