7,372 Shares in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,510,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,733,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,758,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,217,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $486,428.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,670,942.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. Insiders sold 31,246 shares of company stock valued at $875,013 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.