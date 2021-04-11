14,060 Shares in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFI opened at $15.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.46 million, a PE ratio of -90.12 and a beta of 0.19.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.

