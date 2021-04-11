10,239 Shares in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Dynex Capital by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Dynex Capital by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 33,575 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DX opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a market cap of $584.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $19.53.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

DX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 1,635 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,061,482.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti bought 2,801 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,173.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,247 shares of company stock worth $219,971. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

