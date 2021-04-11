ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 15,929 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YQ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,759,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,482,000.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

YQ stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter.

YQ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

17 Education & Technology Group Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ).

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.