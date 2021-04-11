7,848 Shares in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Youdao during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Youdao by 1,036.0% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,342,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,627,000 after buying an additional 1,224,667 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Youdao during the third quarter worth $290,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Youdao by 76.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Youdao by 397.7% during the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 127,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Youdao alerts:

NYSE DAO opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49. Youdao, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of -0.41.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.61) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $169.62 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAO. Macquarie raised their price target on Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO).

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.