ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $211,000 in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,163 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mistras Group by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MG opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $327.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $160.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

