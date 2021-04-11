Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VNDA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.83.

VNDA opened at $16.25 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $318,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,488.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $374,100.20. Insiders have sold 224,883 shares of company stock worth $4,050,886 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.