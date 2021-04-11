Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

OTTR opened at $46.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $226.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Equities analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 71.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $783,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

