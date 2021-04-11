Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Limbach in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Limbach stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. Limbach has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Limbach had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Limbach by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 285,154 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

