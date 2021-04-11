Schroder Investment Management Group Buys New Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 432,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,644,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $613,710.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,375,342. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:YETI opened at $79.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.77. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The firm had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

