Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 52,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Culp were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Culp by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 189,251 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 545,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 112,657 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 174,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 105,930 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 126,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 61,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

CULP stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. Culp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.60 million. Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. Equities analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.52%.

In related news, CEO Robert George Iv Culp sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin N. Saxon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $31,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $82,569. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

