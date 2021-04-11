Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,186 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $13,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.08.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SILK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $422,093.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,708.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $656,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,314,793.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $4,628,052. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

