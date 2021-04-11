Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $393,000 Investment in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of CleanSpark at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at about $3,023,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 4,740.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 87,702 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CLSK. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CLSK stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $748.03 million, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 5.37.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

