Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $13,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 325.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 153,345 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,257,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLO opened at $32.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.