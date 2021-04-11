Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “
PLBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
PLBY Group Company Profile
There is no company description available for Plby Group Inc
Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLBY Group (PLBY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.