Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

PLBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49.

