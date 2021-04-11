Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SANM. Argus cut Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.80.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 12.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 73.3% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 80,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 34,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 43.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

