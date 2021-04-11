James Anthony O’neill Sells 6,361 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $754,859.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,847.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $121.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

ENTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

