Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of CMA opened at $71.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $56.59. Comerica has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $73.73. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FAI Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

