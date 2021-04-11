Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Argus

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GLW. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corning from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE:GLW opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. Corning has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock worth $3,056,712,491 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 21.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.