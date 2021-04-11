TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells $552,450.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Sullivan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $552,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,285.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $869.27 million, a P/E ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after buying an additional 257,082 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 27,133 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 120.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 87,548 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

