Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 17,423 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,423 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.24% of Jack in the Box worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,536,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after buying an additional 57,278 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JACK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

JACK stock opened at $114.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $117.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.68.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

