Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 305,055 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 207,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.97.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $39.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

