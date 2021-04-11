Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 15,809 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,809 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARWR. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,275,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,857,000 after acquiring an additional 27,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,945,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 664,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,998,000 after buying an additional 293,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 372,922 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $62.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.52. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $92.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.99 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,479 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.31.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

