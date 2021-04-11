Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,827 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 243,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,159,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 15.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIRI opened at $6.35 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.23.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

