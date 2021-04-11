$0.51 EPS Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 86,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

