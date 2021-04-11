Analysts Expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. Monroe Capital reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 6.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $10.69 on Thursday. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $227.74 million, a P/E ratio of -53.45 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

