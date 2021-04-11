Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells $102,349.04 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 24,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $102,349.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ HYMC opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,758,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

