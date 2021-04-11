Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells 5,783 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ITOS opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). Research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

