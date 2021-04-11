Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 5,072 Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at $814,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,486,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 171,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.77. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.36%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $140,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,704 shares of company stock worth $501,604. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

