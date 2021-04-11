Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $55.05 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $369.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $226,064.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,503.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,142. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.