Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,329,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in American Express by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,901,000 after purchasing an additional 660,578 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in American Express by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 877,428 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $106,208,000 after purchasing an additional 492,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,811,510,000 after purchasing an additional 377,871 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

American Express stock opened at $147.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.00. The company has a market cap of $118.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.