Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Sells $59,920.00 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $59,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TOL stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOL. Wedbush cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

