Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 13,579 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,579 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.07% of Franklin Covey worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

FC stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.40. Franklin Covey Co. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $413.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11, a PEG ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

FC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

