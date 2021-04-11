American International Group Inc. Sells 573 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $1,468,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,510.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,081 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,498 over the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COLL opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.86 million, a PE ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.