Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Franchise Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CJS Securities started coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRG opened at $37.40 on Friday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

