Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,067 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of BOK Financial worth $14,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 196.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,149 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 46.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of BOKF opened at $89.59 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $494.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

