American International Group Inc. Has $388,000 Holdings in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Aegion worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEGN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aegion by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,191,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Aegion by 36.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Aegion by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aegion by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 42,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Aegion news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of Aegion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $1,390,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,672.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

AEGN stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22. Aegion Co. has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $874.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

