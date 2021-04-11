Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $187,000 Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,752 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in BrightView were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BV. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at $14,661,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BrightView by 25.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,312,000 after purchasing an additional 540,300 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in BrightView by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 420,981 shares during the last quarter. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,780,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BV opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.13 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

