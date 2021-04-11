Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,626 shares of company stock worth $4,000,841 over the last three months. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

