SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SWK Holdings Corporation, formerly KANA Software, Inc., is focused on seeking, analyzing and evaluating potential acquisition candidates. Until the sale of substantially all its assets, the Company was engaged in providing customer service solutions. The Company is seeking opportunities in the United States. “

Get SWK alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SWK in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

SWKH stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. SWK has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $209.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SWK will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SWK by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SWK by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SWK by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SWK by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SWK by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 660,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 76,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SWK (SWKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.