Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

Shares of SALM stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. Analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,101.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,825 shares of company stock worth $56,533. Company insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Salem Media Group stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Barclays PLC owned about 2.16% of Salem Media Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

